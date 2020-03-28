Health & Fitness

Total number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia rises above 800

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia reported a large jump in the total number of coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the city now stands at 806. That's up from 637 the day before.

Another 4,793 test results have come back negative.

Five people have died from coronavirus in the city, state health officials said.

There is a high risk of community transmission in the city, health officials said.

There are confirmed coronavirus cases in every Philadelphia zip code.



This comes one day after the city announced an agreement with Temple University to use the Liacouras Center and other facilities as hospital space.

The space is being offered for free.

Drive-thru Testing

The City, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, is continuing a drive-through site to provide COVID-19 coronavirus testing to identified members of the public. The Community Based Testing Site, located at Citizens Bank Park.

RELATED: Testing sites through the Philadelphia region

Testing is strictly limited at this time to those in either of these two categories:
- People who are over 50 years of age and are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus.
- Healthcare workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, including:

  • Hospital and doctors office staff with direct patient contact

  • Nursing home staff with direct patient contact

  • People who perform Emergency Medical Services duties

  • Home healthcare staff with direct patient contact


Another testing site opened Monday at the Rite Aid on the 7400 block of West Oak Lane. Officials say the only people who can be tested at this site are first responders and healthcare workers. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can get COVID-19 updates sent to their phones. Text COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive free alerts with information and updates from the Health Department. Information is also being updated daily on the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's webpage www.phila.gov/covid-19.
