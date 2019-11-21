Vaping replaces tobacco smoking for high schoolers, says study

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- The smoking rate among American high schoolers has taken its biggest dip ever.But that's not necessarily cause for celebration.Federal figures show it's down to just under 6 per cent, a 50 per cent drop in four years.However, tobacco has been replaced with e-cigarettes - and more teens are using them than used tobacco.Adding the 27 per cent who vape to those still using tobacco, nearly one in three teens use some form of nicotine.