Vaping replaces tobacco smoking for high schoolers, says study

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- The smoking rate among American high schoolers has taken its biggest dip ever.
But that's not necessarily cause for celebration.
Federal figures show it's down to just under 6 per cent, a 50 per cent drop in four years.
However, tobacco has been replaced with e-cigarettes - and more teens are using them than used tobacco.
Adding the 27 per cent who vape to those still using tobacco, nearly one in three teens use some form of nicotine.
