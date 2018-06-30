Warminster boy returns home after hospital stay

When 9-year-old Dylan Krysko returned to his Warminster home by limousine, he knows he did so with style. As he put it, "Rockstar status!"Rockstar status indeed. A police and fire escort. Signs flanking his street. A line of neon green, all #DylanStrong. For his mom and dad, this homecoming was three months in the making. Rebecca Krysko explains, " I didn't think this day would ever come." Nick Krysko adds, " It's been a long road."In April, Dylan was nearing the end of third grade when doctors noticed something was wrong during a routine check-up. It was brain cancer. Within days he was undergoing a 14-hour surgery at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to remove most of the tumor. Then he started radiation. It hasn't been easy, but through it all, his trademark smile has rarely left his face. He tells us, "I'm looking forward to getting stronger."Father Nick Krysko says, "He's been the most positive smiling kid that I didn't even know he had it in him."This morning, Dylan was surprised with a limo picking him up at CHOP. When his neighbors knew he was getting close, they gathered in front of his home, a welcome party lining the driveway. He couldn't believe his eyes, grinning at the sight of the hoards of supporters, reserving a hug for his dog.The community has rallied together, holding fundraisers, making sure this family knows they aren't alone.Tony Rudy of Warminster tells us, "We just wanted to show him no matter what he needs we are going to be there for him and the family."Dylan is still on the road to recovery. Soon, he will start chemotherapy. He has a strong support system behind him.His father says, "It's really humbled us to see the outpour that you saw today, for this one child."