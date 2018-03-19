FYI PHILLY

Spring into Shape 2018

This weekend on FYI Philly, it's our annual spring into shape fitness special. We check out some new gyms, find express lunchtime workouts you can squeeze in 45 minutes or less. Plus, we'll tell you about one local company making healthy eating easy and another with an inspirational line of footwear.

AND best of all? We're giving away a three-month gym membership to one lucky viewer!

EMBED More News Videos

We profile some new gyms to help you spring into shape.

New Gyms/Spring into Shape
Melissa Magee takes us to three new spots bringing their own strategies to help you spring into shape.

Open Box Athletics | Facebook
1931 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146

REVive Studio | Facebook
225 Lancaster Ave, Frazer, PA 19355

Revolution Fitness Factory | Facebook
1516 N 5th St #104, Philadelphia, PA 19122
EMBED More News Videos

Ali Gorman found a midday workout for every day of the week.

Lunchtime Express Workouts
We know one of the biggest barriers to getting fit is finding the time. So Ali Gorman rounds up five express workouts you can take on your lunch hour...one for every day of the work week

MONDAY
Lunch Box-The Sporting Club at the Bellevue | Facebook
224 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.985.9876
Thirty-five-minute boxing session with former pro boxer Joey De'Malavez, owner of Joltin' Jabs. Mondays & Wednesdays noon-12:35

TUESDAY
Fit Tribe Philadelphia | Facebook
1512 Sansom Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19102
610.536.6350

WEDNESDAY
Lunch on the Fly at Flywheel | Facebook
1521 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.600.1281

THURSDAY
X-Force Philadelphia | Facebook
The Graham Building
One Penn Square West, 30 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215 372 9090

FRIDAY
City Fitness Express Workouts | Facebook
City Fitness Logan Square
The Sterling Bldg, 1819 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-302-2300

EMBED More News Videos

Need a little motivation, how about a free month gym membership

FYI Philly's Spring Into Shape Sweepstakes
Need a little motivation to get you moving? How about a free three month gym membership?
Enter here: Spring Into Shape Fitness Sweepstakes

The Training Station Gym | Facebook
533 Spring Garden St, D1, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 964-9558
EMBED More News Videos

A local company is making healthy eating easy

Performance Meal Prep
If you're looking to spring into shape, diet and exercise are equal parts of the fitness pie. Alicia Vitarelli connects us to a local meal prep company feeding some of the city's top athletes.
Performance Meal Prep | Facebook
EMBED More News Videos

Some healthy alternatives for your next sporting outing.

Melissa's Healthy Hacks
Heading to the Wells Fargo Center for a game and looking for a meal that won't leave you feeling guility? Melissa Magee has your healthy hack.
Wells Fargo Center | Facebook
3601 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 336-3600
EMBED More News Videos

A gym offering a lot of amenities

The Edge Fitness Club
Karen Rogers tours the brand new Edge Fitness club in Cherry Hill, one of 5 new locations in the Philadelphia area, as they expand in the area with monthly memberships ranging from $9.99-$29.99.

The Edge Fitness Clubs | Facebook
Multiple locations: Cherry Hill, Delran, Deptford, Washington Township and Northeast Philadelphia opening in summer.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet a local man with a line of wearable inspiration.

Inspyr Gear
If you need a little motivation to get your fitness game going, Jeannette Reyes meets a local entrepreneur helping you start your day off on the right foot, and he has a pretty inspiring story too.
Inspyr | Facebook
EMBED More News Videos

This South Jersey couple is changing the way you care for your body

Made in Philly: Infused Here
This Made in Philly story is a family affair! The wife started the business, after a bath debacle with the baby, and now the husband has a role in the company, too.

INFUSE
Marlton Crossing Shopping Center
107 S. Rt. 73, Marlton, NJ 08053
856-452-5511
EMBED More News Videos

The Museum of American Revolution is highlighting the role of women in the war for independence

Love Arts: Museum of the American Revolution
The Museum of the American Revolution is highlighting the role of women in the war for independence.
Museum of the American Revolution | Facebook
101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215.253.6731

EMBED More News Videos

We're getting fit with our furry friends.

Shelter Me: Puppy and Cat Yoga
Spring into Shape with Yoga for Puppies with Puppies hosted by Morris Animal Refuge or Yoga with Cats with the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Morris Animal Refuge | Facebook
Next Morris Animal Refuge Puppy Yoga hosted by OpenBox Athletics
Sunday, March 25, 12:30-1:30; 2:30-3:30
1931 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Amrita Yoga and Wellness | Facebook
(host of the February session featured on FYI Philly)
1204 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-928-3176

Cat Yoga at PSPCA Fishtown | Event info
One Sunday a month; March is sold out; The April session is Sunday, August 8th, 9-10am
1546 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

PSPCA 6th annual Bourbon Battle
Wednesday, March 21, 6-9pm
Trestle Inn
339 N. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Red & White Ball
Benefits Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Eastern Pennsylvania
Saturday, March 24, 6abc's Matt Pellman is the emcee
Philadelphia Marriot Downtown
1201 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Philadelphia UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Saturday, March 24, 6abc's Rick Williams is the emcee; 6pm reception; 7pm dinner
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street (Broad Street entrance), Philadelphia, PA 19107

----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthfoodFYI Philly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
More FYI Philly
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
All you need is weights - Today's Fitness Tip
Are carrots good for you?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News