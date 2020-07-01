healthcheck

Which masks protect those around you best? Researchers weigh in

Good hygiene, social distancing and face masks. By now we know that those are key components when it comes to protecting ourselves and one another from COVID-19. But all masks are not created equal.

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University did a study to see which works best to protect people around you.

Different fabrics, construction and fit - they put a wide variety of face coverings to the test, such as a bandanna, a loosely folded cotton handkerchief, the popular homemade double-layer cotton covering, and an over-the-counter cone style.

In the lab, the single layer bandana performed the worst, with respiratory droplets still traveling more than 3.5 feet. They also lingered in the air.

The best option was the homemade two-layer mask made of quilting cotton, a more densely woven fabric.

Droplets traveled up and down from the inside, but only 2.5 inches forward.

But ABC Medical Editor Dr. Jen Ashton says take this study with a grain a salt as the simulation is in a lab.

In the real world, wind, humidity and other factors can play role.

"To be clear we are at a stage when anything is better than nothing," said Ashton.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

What to know as Philadelphia puts pause on some reopening plans

American Airlines shows off new cleaning, safety measures

Fauci warns US could see 100k coronavirus cases per day

Atlantic City's Borgata delays reopening amid new restrictions on casinos

Delaware pauses reopening, beach bars to close ahead of July 4th holiday weekend

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealthcheckface maskcoronavirus
HEALTHCHECK
Pfizer, Inovio report "positive" results on potential COVID-19 vaccines
Montco company reports positive results from COVID-19 vaccine trial
Staying safe this July 4th weekend amid rising COVID-19 cases
Receiving safe cancer care during the COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf makes masks mandatory in Pennsylvania
Brothers found dead after going missing at Murderkill River
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
Whipping post removed from outside Del. courthouse
Travel advisories in Philly, N.J. as COVID-19 cases increase
AccuWeather: More Scattered Storms This Evening, Then Heat Returns
Philly museums, Adventure Aquarium announce reopen dates
Show More
Made in America Festival postponed to 2021
What to know as Philly delays some reopening plans
Masks now required at all times in Rehoboth Beach
Delaware stepping up measures to reduce spotted lanternfly population
Delco officers learning new skills in policing
More TOP STORIES News