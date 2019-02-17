HEALTHCHECK

Yoga at a young age can help kids manage stress and calm themselves

Yoga at a young age can help kids manage stress and calm themselves. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on February 17, 2019.

Yoga and meditation are becoming more popular in the US, and that includes among children.

Kids often think yoga poses and their animal names, like cat and cow, are just for fun.

They may not realize they're also learning effective ways to manage stress and calm themselves during rough times.

And that's a lifelong skill.

"They can continue to do yoga at any age, but it's something that really carries over for them that helps them with well-being and resilience," says Program Manager Judi Bar.

Bar says kids four-years or older are good yoga candidates.

A class once a week is good, with a few minutes practice every day at home.

