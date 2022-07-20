Dog Days of Summer: Heat wave brings people outdoors early in Philadelphia

Props to these folks! 💪👏



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The heat is not going to be our friend for the next couple of days. However, people still wanted to get outside Wednesday, safely."Try to get out as early as possible to beat the heat but you already feel it, the air is thick - you know it's gonna be a hot one," said Marta Klebe of Spring Garden.People were putting in work before the sun began to shine."It was great at 6 a.m. It was great running weather," said Chandra Williams, who is visiting from North Carolina.Dozens packed the Art Museum for an early morning workout and to get some runs up the Rocky steps.But it didn't take long for the sun to come out - and when it did, the steps practically cleared."I think it's better to get a workout in this early because it's cooler, but later on in the day it's too hot to be out here working, you can develop a heat stroke or something," Williams explained.The day was off to a hot start with temperatures climbing."I just took a run on Kelly Drive it was pretty brutal out there, I'm not gonna lie," said Becki Rabena.While people are still spending time outdoors they're prepared with water and protection from the sun.The dog days of summer can be just as dangerous for our pets, which is why Marta says she and her dog Lincoln will be inside with AC until tonight."He definitely gets sluggish, you can see it in his body language when it's hot like this," said Klebe.