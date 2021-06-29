Crowds flock to the Jersey Shore to escape the heat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5343665" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's hotter than normal, and it has been like this for several days. What you're experiencing is a heat wave. How did it form?

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the heat wave continues across much of the Delaware Valley, many flocked to the Jersey shore Tuesday where the temperatures are slightly cooler.Still, it was a warm day with harsh sun and that meant families had to come prepared."We have to pack like twice as much stuff to keep the kids shaded, but it's always good when it's sunny and not raining," said Andrew Champi, of Langhorne, Pa.While many people are down the shore for the week, Action News also found some day-trippers in Ocean City who didn't let a few professional obligations stand in the way of a great beach day."I had to take a work call in the car on the way here, but we made it and it's just awesome. The weather here is gorgeous," said Lauri Cielo, of Swarthmore, Pa. "We just decided it looked super hot out and we wanted to escape."It was definitely hotter on the boardwalk, but there is no shortage of cold treats.And those scooping them out hope the heat-induced crowds roll right into the Fourth of July."We're gearing up, we're ordering heavy. And I think the people are going to be here," said John Viegweger, owner of TLC's Polish Water Ice on the boardwalk.