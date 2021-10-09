Threats and violence suspend high school football games Friday night

Fight breaks out at a game between Pennsauken and Camden High Schools, threats suspend games in Chester and Northampton Counties.
Several high school football games suspended across the region due to threats and violence

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several high school football games were suspended Friday night across the area due to violence or threats.

The first incident happened in Pennsauken, Camden County around 8 p.m. Friday.

Officials say a large fight started outside of the football stadium on the 800 block of Hylton Road.

Police were able to break up the fight, but the chaos caused officials to stop the football game in the middle of play.

The game was officially suspended before halftime.

Around the same time another game was cancelled, this time in the Lehigh Valley.

The Nazareth Area High School football game was canceled during the first quarter of play after a bomb threat.

Nazareth was playing against Allentown Central Catholic when play was suspended.

Officials say the stadium was quickly evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The game has been rescheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In Chester County the homecoming game for Unionville High School was canceled yesterday afternoon.

Officials with the high school say a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall, which a triggered a lockdown Friday afternoon.

Police say after hours of interviews, no credible threat was discovered.

The game was rescheduled to Saturday morning.
