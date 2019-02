EMBED >More News Videos Officers gather to pray for injured colleague Ofc. Andy Chan: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 16, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over procession to hospital for injured motorcycle officer in Northeast Philadelphia on January 3, 2019.

A positive update on the Philadelphia police officer who suffered a traumatic injury in an accident last month.Highway patrolman Andy Chan has been successfully weaned off a ventilator and is now breathing on his own.He's no longer considered in a coma.Intensive rehabilitation efforts are being scheduled.Chan was struck by a minivan in Northeast Philadelphia while on his police motorcycle.