Politics

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, says she's 'feeling fine'

WASHINGTON -- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with "mild" symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was "feeling fine" and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.




A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was "more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness" and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.


The news comes just hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced she tested positive for COVID-19 for second time.

She not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden tested negative on Tuesday, she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusu.s. & worldhillary clintoncovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with murder, DUI in crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers
2 sought after video shows dogs attacking neighborhood cat
2 boys caused $60K in damage to Philly school buses: Police
Would-be robber killed after smoke shop customer fights back
Warning: Scam pretending to raise money for Pa. troopers' families
Disney workers walk out to demand action over 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Elementary school principal dies after motorcycle crash
Show More
Montco woman says Red Cross saved her life
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
Nationwide manhunt underway for teen kidnapped in own car, police say
White House press secretary Jen Psaki positive for COVID-19
Grandmother dies after being shoved to ground; NYC suspect surrenders
More TOP STORIES News