Man killed in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run, girlfriend injured

The impact caused the man to be ejected from his bike.

Police say the 43-year-old man and his girlfriend were riding their bicycles southbound in the northbound lanes on Bustleton Avenue when they were struck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at Bustleton and Cottman avenues.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

His girlfriend was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The striking vehicle fled the scene.

Police say based on preliminary information they are looking for a silver vehicle, possibly a Nissan.

Investigators are checking area surveillance cameras.