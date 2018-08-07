HOBBIES & INTERESTS

American Girl opening first-ever outlet store in Pennsylvania

First American Girl Outlet store opening in Hershey, Pennsylvania - Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30pm on August 7, 2018.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
For the first time ever, American Girl is opening an outlet store - and it is opening right here in Pennsylvania.

The inaugural American Girl Outlet is set to open this Saturday at the Hershey Tanger Outlets.

The store opens at 9am but crowds are expected to be so large, that American Girl has created a ticket system.

Tickets will be available at 7am Saturday at the outlets on a first-come, first- serve basis.

The outlet will not offer a doll hair salon or ear piercing, but there will be giveaways for the opening weekend.

