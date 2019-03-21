Hobbies & Interests

Lifelong Eagles fan celebrates 90th birthday by skydiving with family

A lifelong Eagles fan took his 90th birthday to extreme heights.

By Brandon Longo
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (WPVI) -- A lifelong Eagles fan took his 90th birthday party to extreme heights.

Jack Grimner, an Air Force veteran from Philadelphia, and big Eagles fan, decided he was going to fulfill a bucket list wish when he turned 90 years old on March 17, 2019.

His daughter Jeannie tells Action News the idea was inspired by former President George H.W. Bush's skydiving jump on his 90th birthday.

So off the plane they went.

Jack jumped with the company Skydive Sebastian, alongside his daughter and other family members, most of which grew up from the Philadelphia area.

"Probably I'll never do it again-I'll be too old," Jack said after jumping out of the plane.

