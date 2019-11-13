Blue Mountain, Bear Creek Mountain Resort planning earliest openings ever

Officials at Blue Mountain say the goal each year is the open the slopes by Black Friday, but this wintry blast hitting the region is strong enough to turn on the snow guns, full blast, and open up this coming Saturday, November 16.Blue Mountain marketing director Ashley Seier says that will make it the earliest opening day in the resort's 42-year history.Seier says, "Temperatures came together perfectly and the guys have been working 24 hours on making snow. So, we are excited to open with five trails and two lifts."Not to be outdone, Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie plans to open at 4 p.m. on Friday, one day earlier than Blue Mountain.Assuming Bear Creek gets enough snow on the slopes in time, the planned November 15 opening would also crush their previous early opening record which was December 1.Officials here admit opening this early is a challenge.Bear Creek Marketing Director Gary Kline says, "This is kind of unchartered territory for us here. But we got to take advantage of it while it exists and we are going to do everything we can to open up."Bear Creek is expecting to open with four trails and three lifts in operation.Officials from both resorts saying this is another example of how snowmaking technology has changed the industry, especially for those who strike when the iron is hot, or cold in this case.Seier says, "Weather changes so quick and I think one of our best assets is that we are so responsive to it and we are super passionate about getting the mountain going and we are excited to kick off the season."