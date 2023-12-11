Who doesn't love the gift of food? We round up some spots for gifts for the foodies on your list.

Holiday gift ideas for the foodies on your list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For chocolate lovers, Mecha Chocolate just set up shop on East Passyunk Avenue.

You can shop a wide variety of themed gift boxes from the Salted Caramels to the Winter Flavors box with flavors like pomegranate pistachio.

There's a savory herb garden box and boxes with coffee or tea-infused chocolates, a wine lovers collection and a cocktail box that includes a collaboration with Bluecoat Gin.

There's a case of a la carte chocolates too so you can curate your own gift box.

Seasonal flavors include maple pecan pie, caramel macchiato, Peppermint Patty ganache and spiked eggnog and mulled spiked wine, made with house-made mulled wine.

Melissa Crandley started Mecha Chocolates 12 years ago and designed her chocolate shop to be a one stop spot for gifting, with a host of other products to pair with the chocolate and create a complete gift.

Mecha Chocolate | Facebook | Instagram

1618 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, Pa 19147

215-419-5574

7 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

For those who want to give the gift of health, Mother Butter makes a great stocking stuffer.

It's a sweet and savory organic seed spread made of a blend of pumpkin, sunflower, sesame, and flax.

Kristin Dudley created it during the pandemic with women's health in mind.

She was trying to get pregnant and learned that the four seeds contain the nutrients women often don't get in their diet.

She makes it in two flavors; the original four seed combo and a chocolate with raw cacao added.

You can buy Mother Butter online, at farmers markets and local speciality shops like High Street Bakery in Center City.

Mother Butter | Facebook | Instagram

High Street Bakery | Facebook | Instagram

101 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

215-625-0988

For the true foodies on your list, there's the new Wheat & Vine Provisions in Doylestown.

It's stocked with gourmet products from East Coast makers.

Owner Jessica Jackson offers curated gift boxes; her most popular is The Taste of Pennsylvania.

There are gift boxes for coffee and hot sauce lovers and themed spice box collections for the avid cook on your list.

If you'd like to create your own gift basket, you'll find everything from a wall of Rival Brothers coffees, local teas and cocktail accoutrements, to an all things cheeseboard section and a baker's nook with items like cookie mix jars.

While you shop, you can dine at the store's in-house cafe.

But what's most unusual about the new Doylestown shop? Jessica shares the space with local jeweler Sarah Cornwell.

So you can grab a coffee, wander through Wheat & Provisions and then walk right into Sarah Cornwell's and shop for jewelry and a wide variety of accessories.

For the holidays, Jessica sells pre-ordered pies and quiches from Pie Bird in Ottsville.

Wheat & Vine Provisions | Holiday Pie & Quiche Ordering | Instagram

266 S Main St Suite B, Doylestown, Pa. 18901

215-435-6416

Flagship store with no cafe: 123 Main St Dublin, Pa 18917

Sarah Cornwell Jewelry | Facebook | Instagram

266 S Main St Suite B, Doylestown, Pa. 18901