End of the year festivities

PHILADELPHIA -- All aboard, as area mansions keep the holidays on track

Holiday happenings are chugging along at some area mansions, with toy train displays and decorated rooms. At the Brandywine Museum of Art, one gallery is transformed every Christmas for a huge model train display. This is the 50th year of operation for The Brandywine Railroad display. The Winterthur Museum in Delaware also has a toy train display for the very first time. In Havertown, a sprawling Victorian-era mansion known as The Grange Estate has rooms decorated with holiday fare, true to the era.

1 Hoffman's Mill Road

Chadds Ford, PA 19317

610-388-2700

through January 8th; timed tickets required during holiday season

5105 Kennett Pike

Winterthur, DE 19735

302-888-4600

open daily, 10am-5pm

143 Myrtle Avenue

Havertown, PA 19083

610-446-4958

Saturdays-Sundays 1-4pm, through January 8th

tours $5; trains free (donations appreciated)

Dazzling displays at outdoor light shows shine bright at night

Head outside this holiday season with light shows at area attractions like the Philadelphia Zoo. LumiNature features wildlife and nature-themed installations throughout the habitat. At Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, the 42-acre sculpture park gets transformed after dark with Night Forms: Infinite Wave. The exhibit uses projection mapping technology to illuminate structures and spaces across the gardens of the park.

3400 Girard Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131

215-243-1100

weekend dates through January 7th, 5pm-9pm

80 Sculptors Way

Hamilton, NJ 08619

609-586-0616

through April 2, 2023

Philadelphia Orchestra plays 'Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems' for Lunar New Year

To celebrate the Lunar New Year and the year of the rabbit, the Philadelphia Orchestra welcomes the iSING! Suzhou International Young Arts Festival for the North American premiere of "Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems."

The 15 pieces of music reflect the history of Tang poetry and it ranges from ancient to contemporary Chinese sounds.

The songs are sung in Mandarin by vocalists from ten different countries.

The concert is also a 50th anniversary celebration of the Philadelphia Orchestra's long-standing history with China.

The orchestra first travelled to China in 1973 at the invitation of President Richard Nixon, and they've travelled back to China 12 times since.

The concert will be led by Lio Kuokman, former Assistant Conductor for the Philadelphia Orchestra. He's now the Resident Conductor of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert will be performed in Philadelphia for one night only on January 6th, before its second and final U.S. performance in New York.

