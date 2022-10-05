Retailers give consumers early start to holiday shopping with 2 major sales events

Consumers may be able to find deals that come close to Black Friday, experts say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two blockbuster sales events over the next two weeks are giving consumers an earlier start than ever for the holiday shopping season.

Target will start offering its Holiday Price Match Guarantee beginning Thursday, October 6. If an item you buy at Target goes on sale for less through December 24, Target will adjust the price and refund you the difference so save your receipts.

Plus, Target Deal Days also begin October 6.

"With two multi-day site-wide sales this month, Target Deal Days and Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, you'll be able to find deals that come close to what we expect for Black Friday on giftable items like tech devices, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment, apparel, toys, and so much more," said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports' Shopping Editor.

And CR says this upcoming long weekend for Indigenous Peoples' Day, also called Columbus Day, is typically an excellent time to find deals on mattresses and large appliances.

The Casper Original Mattress is a CR "Best Buy," and a Queen-sized is now $1,165 at Amazon.

The LG Electric Smooth Top Range is a CR Best Buy and is now $764 at LG and The Home Depot.

And now that Apple recently released its new iPhone, October is a great month to find reduced prices on top-rated previous models. The Apple iPhone SE is a CR 'Best Buy' for $429 at Amazon. CR says that it is the best iPhone under $500 it's tested.

And finally, keep the climate under control in your home with a new thermostat. The Honeywell Thermostat is a CR 'Best Buy' and is on sale now for about $155 on Amazon.

Amazon Access was just unveiled this week. It helps make shopping and finding discounts easier for customers, including those shopping with SNAP, E-B-T, Layaway, and other forms of payment.

Amazon offers Prime Access for more than half off. It's $6.99 a month for certain customers on government assistance. It also offers a discount to students Prime Student is $7.49 a month.