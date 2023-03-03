Woman has gun held to her head during Montgomery Co. home invasion, police say

The suspects were only in the house for about 15 minutes before fleeing to their van, according to police.

LOWER MORELAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for four suspects who broke into a woman's Montgomery County home, held a gun to her head, and robbed her.

On Feb. 9, officers responded to a home near Huntington Pike and Byberry Road in Lower Moreland Twp. for a reported home invasion robbery.

The resident told police she heard a knock at her door and looked outside to see three men on her doorstep and a white van parked across the street.

White van seen during Lower Moreland home invasion robbery

The men had a dolly that held three packages depicting "Amazon." When the woman opened her door, police said the men told her they would bring the boxes in for her, and she allowed them inside.

One suspect then held a gun to her head and told her not to move, according to investigators. The youngest of the three men watched over her while the other two ransacked her home.

The suspects were in the house for about 15 minutes before fleeing to their van, according to police. They were last seen heading west towards Huntington Pike.

Police described all three suspects as young, between 5'6" and 5'10". The youngest was about 18 to 20 years old, while the other two were approximately 20 to 25.

One suspect was heavy set, and the other two were thin. Police also said a fourth suspect was waiting in the car while the robbery occurred.

Sketch of suspect in Lower Moreland home invasion robbery

Officers provided a sketch of one suspect. The man depicted has a significant scar on the right side of his face and missing teeth.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to contact Detective Halota by emailing hhalota@lowermoreland.org or by calling 215-947-3132.