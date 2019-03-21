Crime & Safety

Home invasion suspects sought in Franklin Township, New Jersey

Home invasion suspects sought in Franklin Township. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on March 21, 2019.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County are looking for two gunmen caught on camera terrorizing a Franklin Township homeowner last week.

Footage from inside the home on the 3500 block of Bluebell Road shows the masked men pushing the victim into his living room at gunpoint last Saturday.

Police say the intruders forced their way in after knocking at the man's door.

They left after the victim was able to unmask one of the gunmen during a struggle.

Investigators did not say if anything was taken.
