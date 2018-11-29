BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Boil water advisory issued for communities in Lower Bucks County

Water customers in communities in Lower Bucks County are being warned to boil all water before consuming.

Pennsylvania American Water said Thursday that water service to lower Bucks County customers has high levels of turbidity or cloudiness and should not be consumed without first boiling.

The company said because of these high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

This warning applies to all Pennsylvania American Water customers in the Yardley-area, which includes: Lower Makefield, Yardley Borough and portions of Falls Township.

Customers are advised to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and then to let it cool before using or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

