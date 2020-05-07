Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General announce protections from foreclosures and evictions through July 10

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that they have signed an executive order that protects Pennsylvanians from foreclosures or evictions through July 10.The new executive order ensures no renter or homeowner will be removed from their home."At a time when people need to stay home to protect their heath, they should not have to worry about losing their homes," said Wolf. "Ensuring that people can remain in their homes will help them to better protect their loved ones. It gives families the comfort of knowing they will have a place to live while all of us work together to fight COVID-19 and prepare to move Pennsylvania forward."In almost all circumstances, renters and homeowners are still required to continue making monthly payments. If you are a Pennsylvanian struggling to make your monthly payments, you should contact your landlord or mortgage service immediately, Wolf said.According to a news release, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency is also taking action to help homeowners and renters. The agency has stopped foreclosures and evictions and is offering forbearances with late fee waivers to homeowners with a PHFA mortgage who are experiencing financial hardship because of COVID-19."During the past few weeks, we've had great cooperation from Pennsylvanians who understand that staying home is not just about protecting themselves, it's about protecting everyone in the community," Wolf said.