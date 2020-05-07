Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General announce protections from foreclosures and evictions through July 10

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that they have signed an executive order that protects Pennsylvanians from foreclosures or evictions through July 10.
The new executive order ensures no renter or homeowner will be removed from their home.
"At a time when people need to stay home to protect their heath, they should not have to worry about losing their homes," said Wolf. "Ensuring that people can remain in their homes will help them to better protect their loved ones. It gives families the comfort of knowing they will have a place to live while all of us work together to fight COVID-19 and prepare to move Pennsylvania forward."
In almost all circumstances, renters and homeowners are still required to continue making monthly payments. If you are a Pennsylvanian struggling to make your monthly payments, you should contact your landlord or mortgage service immediately, Wolf said.
According to a news release, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency is also taking action to help homeowners and renters. The agency has stopped foreclosures and evictions and is offering forbearances with late fee waivers to homeowners with a PHFA mortgage who are experiencing financial hardship because of COVID-19.
"During the past few weeks, we've had great cooperation from Pennsylvanians who understand that staying home is not just about protecting themselves, it's about protecting everyone in the community," Wolf said.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' coronavirus findings killed in apparent murder-suicide: Police
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit
Some New Jersey beach towns to allow rentals after Memorial Day
HOMETOWN HERO: Montgomery County ER nurse serving meals to community in free time
Murphy extends New Jersey public health emergency for another month
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General announce protections from foreclosures and evictions through July 10
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News