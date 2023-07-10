Horsham mom hits TikTok gold with non-sports lover's commentary on sports

"Theater-splaining" sports has made Katy Kahn a TikTok heroine, with riffs on uniforms, rosters, "baseball mustaches" and her first viral video on her confusion about pickup basketball.

Katy Kahn, who is an 11th-grade English teacher at Mastery Charter, has more than 4.5 million likes on TikTok.

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's not uncommon to find one person in a relationship who loves sports and another who doesn't.

A Horsham, Pennsylvania mother and high school teacher has struck TikTok gold with a very common scenario: being the non-sports fanatic in the couple.

And she's going viral in a big way.

Katy Kahn says musical theater was her team sport, minus the few times she got taken off the bench to play when her childhood soccer team was winning.

"For two hours, these guys will just play with each other, and they don't know each other," Kahn laughs in our interview. "Then they give each other nicknames for life."

Kahn's two kids are also into musical theater, but she says they all cheer for the home teams and stand by her husband, Len (a main character in her TikTok series), for the important games.

Her faithful followers are happy for a kindred spirit.

"They just like to know that they're not the only ones who want to be supportive of their friends and spouses and partners who all love sports, but they themselves don't really care," Kahn says.

"It's just nice to have someone say it out loud," she added.

Kahn is here for the dip and the real deal: non-sports lover's commentary.

"None of my friends like sports, none of us are into it," she laughs. "They all very confused that this is my 'shtick.' It's definitely authentic and they know that."

Kahn's been doing a fun series recently where she casts various hockey players in romance novels.

She's also an 11th-grade English teacher at Mastery Charter.