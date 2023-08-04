Large fire partially destroys home in Falls Township

A large fire destroyed parts of a home in Falls Township, Bucks County on Thursday.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large fire destroyed parts of a home in Falls Township, Bucks County on Thursday.

Firefighters battled the flames around 5 p.m. on the 100 block of Rice Drive.

Video submitted by an Action News viewer shows orange flames rising from the home.

A family was displaced as a result of the fire.

It's not clear what caused the fire at this time.

No injuries have been reported at the scene.