WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Large fire partially destroys home in Falls Township

The blaze destroyed most of the left side of the home as well as the roof.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, August 4, 2023 2:59AM
Large fire partially destroys home in Falls Township
EMBED <>More Videos

A large fire destroyed parts of a home in Falls Township, Bucks County on Thursday.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large fire destroyed parts of a home in Falls Township, Bucks County on Thursday.

Firefighters battled the flames around 5 p.m. on the 100 block of Rice Drive.

The blaze destroyed most of the left side of the home as well as the roof.

Video submitted by an Action News viewer shows orange flames rising from the home.

A family was displaced as a result of the fire.

It's not clear what caused the fire at this time.

No injuries have been reported at the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW