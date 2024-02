Large fire consumes home on in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and were met with heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the home.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A large fire consumed a home in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Monday.

Aerial footage shows what's left of the home on the 200 block of Betsy Scull Road.

It's not yet clear if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.