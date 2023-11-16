WATCH LIVE

Man killed after fire erupts inside Philadelphia home

Officers responded to the scene for reports of a fire with people trapped inside a residence.

Thursday, November 16, 2023 12:28AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a fire that erupted in a Philadelphia home on Wednesday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 6700 block of North 18th Street in the West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene for reports of a fire with people trapped inside a residence.

Upon arrival, an unidentified man was found unresponsive in the living room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Is is unclear if any other injuries were reported due to the flames.

Police and fire crews are still investigating this incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

