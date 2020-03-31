Religion & Spirituality

Reaching the faithful through Facebook while churches are closed

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Even though most churches throughout the Philadelphia archdiocese are empty on Sunday due to coronavirus, parishes are still finding ways to stay connected with the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Photojournalist Dan Sheridan shows us how Havertown's Sacred Heart parish is bringing mass from the church to the living room.

Meanwhile, here are some ways you can worship remotely during the COVID-19 crisis:

*List of worship services being streamed online

*Watch the Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc
