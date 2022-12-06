Here's how the Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday

Jalen Hurts has led the Eagles to an 11-1 start, their first time with that record since 2004 and the fourth time in franchise history.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready to buy your playoff gear; your 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles appear poised to punch their ticket to the NFL Playoffs on Sunday.

And all they have to do is not lose - something they've only had happen once all year.

Sunday, the Birds head up 95 to face the Giants, losers of two of their past three games with the other result being a tie.

A win or a tie against the Giants would clinch a playoff berth for Philadelphia for the 4th time in 5 seasons.

If the Eagles do fall, they can still get in with losses by both Seattle and San Francisco.

The Seahawks face the 4-8 Panthers Sunday afternoon while the 49ers and third-string quarterback Brock Purdy host the Buccaneers.