The French Margarita

1 oz El Jimador Tequila Silver

1 oz Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur

oz Montezuma Triple Sec

1 oz Daily's Cocktails Sweet & Sour Mix

3 black raspberries

1. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.

2. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.

3. Garnish with skewered black raspberries.

PHILADELPHIA -- The French Margarita is a lush flavor combination of black raspberries, tequila and triple sec.Here is your recipe for a perfect sip of spring (and summer), from Fine Wine and Good Spirits.