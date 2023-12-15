Tips for getting your car ready for winter

Experts say now is the time to winterize and prepare your vehicle for the season.

In many parts of the country, snowy weather and hazardous driving conditions are on the way soon. There are a lot of things drivers can do now to get their cars ready for the coming winter.

When the weather outside is frightful, the frigid temps and brutal snow can put your car's performance to the test.

"You want to make sure your car is in good shape before the temperature starts dropping," said Mike Quincy, an automotive writer and tester for Consumer Reports. "Because if you wait too long, then it will be too late."

First, consider changing your tires

"The people that live in the snowy climates often buy dedicated snow tires, which have a very aggressive and deep groove to their tread design, and those usually need to be taken off in the springtime because snow tires are great when there's all kinds of snow and ice on the ground," Quincy said.

Be sure your battery is in good shape too

"As temperature drops, there's much more demands placed on the battery to get your engine cranking over. But when it gets colder, your battery has to work a lot harder to get the car going. So if you're living where it's warm, you really should get your battery load tested every two years. But you can extend that to about every four years if you live where it's cold," Quincy said.

Quality windshield wipers make a huge difference in heavy snow

"You can get windshield wipers that are specifically dedicated to help clearing the ice and snow off of your windshield," Quincy said. "Again, you don't want to wait till it's too late to replace these. Certainly, everyone who owns a car should replace their windshield wipers at least once or twice a year."

It is also wise to ensure your defroster is working correctly and that your car is stocked with other essentials.

"You never know when you might get stranded. So it's good to have on hand a snow shovel, a tow rope, an extra pair of gloves, a hat, something to eat, something to drink, and certainly make sure your cell phone battery is fully charged," Quincy said.

But before you make a decision to drive in treacherous snowy conditions, Quincy has this tip.

"Really ask yourself if the trip is absolutely necessary. Because if it isn't, the safest route is just to stay home," he said.