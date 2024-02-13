How much snow fell in Philadelphia? Depends on where in the city you are

How much snow fell in Philadelphia? Depends on where in the city you are

How much snow fell in Philadelphia? Depends on where in the city you are

How much snow fell in Philadelphia? Depends on where in the city you are

How much snow fell in Philadelphia? Depends on where in the city you are

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents in some parts of Philadelphia were digging out after a snowstorm hit the area on Tuesday morning.

Others, however, wondered whether we had a storm at all.

The snow falling during the morning commute made for some trouble in the usual problem areas, like the hills of Manayunk.

And while the Manayunk streets are notoriously steep, so are the sidewalks.

Resident Angus Flynn said he knew how his date would start: with shoveling.

"I got to go to work, and when my girl comes back I don't want her to have to deal with the whole thing," Flynn said.

But while the snow-covered streets and sidewalks in Manayunk, it just barely accumulated in South Philadelphia.

"I looked out here and said, 'Oh that was fake!' That was crazy. That was fake," said Tyleel Brown.

Related: Fast-moving winter storm drops about 10 inches of snow in Allentown, Pa.

Fast-moving winter storm drops about 10 inches of snow in Allentown, Pa.

In Northeast Philadelphia, we found residents who said it was an easy cleanup, thanks to an assist from the sun.

Residents were thankful the storm didn't linger, but now hope something worse isn't on the way.

"I just hope we don't get any freezing with the weather, that's all," said Patrick White. "We don't need ice."

If you were unfortunate enough to have snow covering your sidewalk, remember that Philadelphia requires residents to clear a path at least three feet wide within six hours of the snow stopping.

So make sure you shovel those sidewalks soon.