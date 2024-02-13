Consumer Reports explains how to avoid injuries in slick and slippery conditions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Winter weather can bring slick and slippery conditions.

Emergency rooms fill up with people injured from falls on ice, slush, and snow and so when it comes to keeping your driveway and sidewalks safe, a little ice melt can make a big difference.

But there are some downsides to consider. Salt can seep into porous pavement, damaging walkways and driveways.

So what's the best way to minimize potential damage? Start by using less salt and mix in an abrasive like sand for added traction.

Layering also helps. A thin layer before a storm and then another light layer during the storm can be effective.

Don't put a lot of stock in ice melts that claim to be environmentally safe or pet-friendly. Those with a coating may be labeled as less damaging, but practically speaking, they're not.

Once the coating wears off, you're left with just salt anyway.

A better plan is to set up a "rinse tray" at your entrance so that after a walk you can wash any salt from your pet's paws.

And speaking of going for a walk, it's important to choose the right winter footwear. Lace-up shoes and boots with nonskid rubber treads can help you avoid slips and falls. They should fit snugly.

For even more traction, consider a pair of ice cleats, also known as ice spikes, crampons, Nanospikes, and Microspikes. They attach to your shoes with rubber harnesses and/or straps and have spikes or screw heads that dig into the ice to keep you from slipping.

Consumer Reports testers found the Stabil Stabilicers Maxx2 and Kahtoola Microspikes to be two excellent choices that will keep you safely moving and upright all season long.

But ice spikes can scratch your flooring, so remember to take them off before you go inside.