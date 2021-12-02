King of Prussia man accused of beating officer with Trump flag during Capitol riot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the breach of the US Capitol.Howard Richardson is accused of beating a Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department officer with a Trump flag during the January 6 riot.In newly released court documents, investigators allege Richardson only stopped swinging after the flag pole broke in his hands.Authorities say Richardson was arrested on October 25 in connection with an unrelated assault on a motorcyclist that happened outside of his home in September.Upper Merion Township Police were able to identify Richardson as the man seen on police body cam video outside of the US Capitol.On October 25, federal agents executed a search of Richardson's home and found a blue windbreaker with a "Brigantine Beach" logo that he was seen wearing during the January siege, according to court filings.Richardson is being charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; civil disorder and other related offenses.In the 10 months after the deadly riot, more than 675 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach.