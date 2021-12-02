riot

King of Prussia man accused of beating officer with Trump flag during Capitol riot

Investigators allege Howard Richardson only stopped swinging after the flag pole broke in his hands.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

KOP man accused of beating officer with flag during Capitol riot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the breach of the US Capitol.

Howard Richardson is accused of beating a Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department officer with a Trump flag during the January 6 riot.

In newly released court documents, investigators allege Richardson only stopped swinging after the flag pole broke in his hands.

Authorities say Richardson was arrested on October 25 in connection with an unrelated assault on a motorcyclist that happened outside of his home in September.



Upper Merion Township Police were able to identify Richardson as the man seen on police body cam video outside of the US Capitol.

On October 25, federal agents executed a search of Richardson's home and found a blue windbreaker with a "Brigantine Beach" logo that he was seen wearing during the January siege, according to court filings.

Richardson is being charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; civil disorder and other related offenses.

In the 10 months after the deadly riot, more than 675 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
king of prussiariotus capitolpoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIOT
'Stop the Steal' activist told Jan. 6 committee about GOP contacts
House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months for role in US Capitol riot
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to 4 Trump loyalists
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News