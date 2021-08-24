localish

Huff and Puff BBQ is serving up vegan options like Smoked Watermelon

PHILADELPHIA -- Huff and Puff BBQ opened in Center City with the bold claim of making the best barbecue in Philadelphia. You can get slow-smoked brisket, St, Louis Ribs and Lexington smoked pork.


But what really sets this place apart is the vegan barbecue that makes up half the menu. There are corn ribs, pulled jackfruit barbecue, cauliflower burnt ends and seitan brisket.

The star of the vegan barbecue is the watermelon. It's brined in salt for four days, then seasoned and smoked. By the end of the 10-day process, it looks like a ham when whole and a piece of rare steak when sliced.

Huff and Puff is the creation of Salem County restauranteur Luke Patrick and his partners Josh Hitchner and Adele Monaghan. Monaghan, Patrick says, is a lifelong vegetarian and coming from the farmlands of South Jersey, they know how to elevate fruits and vegetables.

"Meat-eaters see vegan barbecue and say like no way; they try it and are like holy cow," Hitchner says.
