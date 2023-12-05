Hulu series 'Black Cake' draws critical acclaim, fan following ahead of finale

Hulu's critically acclaimed series 'Black Cake' is based on Charmaine Wilkerson’s bestselling novel of the same name.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The final episode of the critically acclaimed series "Black Cake" debuts Wednesday, December 6th on Hulu.

The star of this powerful new series, Mia Isaac, says it's drawn quite the fan following.

"I was like, 'This is my story!'" Isaac says. "It felt like my story, and it felt like my family's story. And it just felt like it was something that I had to do."

Issac, 19, is of Chinese and Panamanian descent. She says this show really spoke to the sacrifice she knows firsthand from her own family.

"When the show came out, I thought about my dad and when he first came to this country. We went and saw one of the giant billboards they had for this show in LA, and he just stood and looked up at it. He was like, 'I can't believe I came all the way from Panama with nothing, and now my daughter is on a billboard in LA.' It's been an incredible experience," she says.

"Black Cake" follows two estranged siblings who are brought together when their mother dies.

Isaac plays Covey, their mother as a young woman. Later in life, she's dying and leaves behind a flash drive that reveals the truth about her past.

"It's a murder mystery wrapped in a family drama." says showrunner and Executive Producer Marissa Jo Cerar. "Her children must listen to these stories in present day, and try and decide what to do with the truth now that they find out that their mother has been lying to them for their entire lives."

For Isaac, being part of a show that's generated a tremendous fan following has truly been a coming-of-age moment.

"This was my first TV show, it was the longest I'd ever been on a job," Isaac says. "I moved to two different countries for six months, and I left my family behind. It was really, really difficult. It felt like the first thing I was doing as an adult. I hold it really close to my heart."

"Black Cake" is an eight episode limited series, with the final episode streaming on December 6th on Hulu.

The show is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey.