Man charged with murder after burned human remains found at Hamilton Township cemetery

The victim was later identified as 39-year-old Lisa Lloyd of Ewing.

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities have made an arrest after a woman's burned body was found at a Mercer County, New Jersey cemetery.

Harley Wildmann, 42, of Hamilton, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains, third- and fourth-degree weapons offenses and fourth-degree tampering with evidence, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

Hamilton Township police were called around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to the St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church cemetery gate on Clover Avenue where someone reported seeing what appeared to be human remains.

Officers arrived to find a "severely burned deceased victim," Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a news release.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area surrounding the cemetery. In the video, they noticed a two-tone Chevy S10 pickup truck with a New Jersey license plate in the early morning hours.

According to officials, at about 1:48 a.m., the vehicle could be seen stopping for several minutes right where the remains would be found hours later.

A short time later, officials say the video shows a large fire near the stopped pickup truck.

Investigators located the truck later in the morning in the area of Chambers and E. Franklin streets.

They conducted a motor vehicle stop. The driver was identified as Wildmann.

A female passenger in the vehicle was released from custody after being interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call HTF Detective Sherika Salmon at (609) 989- 6406.