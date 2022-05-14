shooting

Man in critical condition after shooting in Hunting Park

Police found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his leg and hand.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hunting Park Saturday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on the 1100 block of Lycoming Street.

He was taken to Temple Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No word yet on the motive to this shooting.

No arrests have been made.
