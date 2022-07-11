2 separate shootings leave 1 dead, 2 others injured in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was killed and two other people, including a teenager, were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.According to police the first shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of North 9th Street.A 36-year-old man was shot one time in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.About 10 minutes later, a 14-year-old male and a 21-year-old man were shot near the intersection of 6th Street and West Erie Avenue.Both were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.It was not clear who shot at any of the victims or why.Anyone with information is asked to call police.