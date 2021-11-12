fox

Peru family's 'husky puppy' taken to zoo after it grew up and they realized it was a wild fox

Run Run was taken to the zoo where he's living life as a fox, not a husky, which is what the family thought he was.
EMBED <>More Videos

Family's puppy 'Run Run' turns out to be a wild fox

LIMA, Peru -- A family in Peru says they got a new puppy, which normally is exciting news.

But in this case... their "puppy" turned out to be a fox and now it's living in a zoo.

The family named the animal "Run Run."

RELATED: Little fox with jar stuck on his head is finally free

They got him from a vendor in Lima, but as Run-Run got older, they realized their cute puppy was something else when it started attacking other animals, including chickens.

Run Run also lived up to his name, and ran away.

Wildlife officials eventually captured him and brought him to the zoo where he's living his life as a fox, not a husky, which is what the family believed Run Run was when they got him.

VIDEO: Skipper, the 'miracle' puppy with 6 legs, is beating the odds
EMBED More News Videos

Skipper, a newborn Aussie- border collie mix, is being called a "miracle."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoofoxpuppybizarredogswild animalsbuzzworthybaby animalscute animalsdogu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOX
Fox attacks girl near NJ home, neighbor comes to her aid
Foxes spotted in Philadelphia, Upper Darby neighborhoods
Kristen Stewart on non-traditional femininity in horror 'Underwater'
'X-men' horror spinoff 'The New Mutants' trailer is released
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Man fatally hit by stray bullet inside home on Thanksgiving: Neighbors
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Show More
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
More TOP STORIES News