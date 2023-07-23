Fatal tractor-trailer crash closes parts of I-78 West in Lehigh County

Troopers say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-78 in Lehigh County that has shut down westbound lanes of the highway.

Officials say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 47.6 in Upper Macungie Township.

One fatality was reported in the collision.

Traffic is being detoured westbound onto Route 100 to Old U.S. 22 and back onto I-78 at Route 863, officials say.

Officials have not released any further information on the crash.