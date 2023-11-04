WATCH LIVE

1 dead after driver strikes disabled vehicle on I-95 in Delaware County

According to state police, a car was sitting in the travel lane on I-95 after being disabled from a previous crash.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, November 4, 2023 8:24PM
UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a disabled vehicle was struck on Interstate 95 in Delaware County on Saturday.

It happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway in Upper Chichester Township, Pennsylvania.

According to state police, a car was sitting in the travel lane on I-95 after being disabled from a previous crash.

Another car traveling north on I-95 then struck the disabled vehicle on its driver's side.

Due to the impact, both vehicles came to a final stop in the right lane and right shoulder.

The operator of the disabled vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the victim's identity but say they were 36 years old.

The second driver who struck the victim only suffered minor injuries.

Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
