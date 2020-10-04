Traffic

Portion of I-95 southbound shut down following crash

A driver was trapped inside their car after striking the guardrail on I-95 southbound near the Pennsylvania/Delaware border early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. on I-95 south just below the Naamans Road exit.

Police said firefighters worked for approximately 20 minutes to free the driver from the car.

There is no word on the driver's condition.

A portion of I-95 southbound is closed just before the Delaware state line.

All traffic is currently being diverted off of the highway at the Naamans Road exit, causing delays.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
