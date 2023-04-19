WATCH LIVE

At least 13 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lower Macungie Township

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 4:03AM

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least 13 people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-476 in Lower Macungie Township.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound lanes of the highway in Lehigh County.

Officials tell Action News the crash involved two tractor-trailers, a passenger van carrying 10 people, an SUV and at least three other vehicles.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.

As of 12 a.m. Wednesday, crews were still working to reopen the southbound lanes.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

