PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting on the Blue Route left one person injured on Sunday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-476 in West Conshohocken.
Investigators aren't releasing many details, but do say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The northbound exits from I-76 to I-476 were shut down for a time but are now back open.
Pennsylvania State Police have not announced any arrests in the case.
Pa. State Police investigating shooting on Blue Route in West Conshohocken
