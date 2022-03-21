shooting

Pa. State Police investigating shooting on Blue Route in West Conshohocken

The northbound exits from I-76 to I-476 were briefly shut down due to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting on the Blue Route left one person injured on Sunday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-476 in West Conshohocken.

Investigators aren't releasing many details, but do say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound exits from I-76 to I-476 were shut down for a time but are now back open.

Pennsylvania State Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

