Shooting on I-476 leads to two-vehicle crash involving father and 8-year-old son

RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a shooting led to a two-vehicle crash on I-476 in Delaware County.

It happened around 12:31 p.m. on the highway near mile marker 12 in Radnor Township.

Police say the driver of a blue Honda Civic fired multiple shots into another vehicle with a 41-year-old father and his 8-year-old son inside.

Both vehicles crashed into each other after the gunfire.

Police say the 62-year-old man driving the Honda was taken to an area hospital for minor areas. No charges have been announced.

The father and son were not injured.

Further details on what led to the gunfire remain under investigation.