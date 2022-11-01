WATCH LIVE

Philly high school students make 3-D printed water filters to help Mississippi town

Students at Imhotep Charter School developed and manufactured 3-D printed water filters as part of their STEM studies.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 3:43PM
A group of Philly teens hand-delivered 3-D printed water filters to Jackson, Mississippi, where they were used to test contaminated water.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High school students in the Germantown section of Philadelphia have stepped up to help strangers in need.

A group of the teens then actually hand-delivered the devices to Jackson, Mississippi, where they were used to test contaminated water.

A group of the teens then actually hand-delivered the devices to Jackson, Mississippi, where they were used to test contaminated water.

Recent flooding overwhelmed Jackson's already fragile water infrastructure, leaving thousands without access to clean water.

The Imhotep volunteers also taught fellow students at Ambition Prep Academy in Jackson how to operate a 3-D printer.

They also donated one of their printers for Ambition Prep to continue their own project.

