Sec. Buttigieg in Philadelphia to help launch White House's bridge improvement plan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The White House used Philadelphia as a springboard to launch a massive portion of its infrastructure plan on Friday.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rolled out the $26.5 billion Bridge Formula Program in front of the dilapidated Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in Fairmount Park.The national program, the largest investment in bridges since the interstate highways were built, will deliver $1.6 billion to Pennsylvania alone.The funding will help improve the condition of about 3,195 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 12,260 bridges in fair condition in the state, the Department of Transportation said.We also learned that New Jersey will get more than $1.1 billion, while Delaware is getting $225 million for bridges.The funding is part of the bipartisan infrastructure package that Biden signed into law in November.While the program is slated to help repair thousands of bridges across the country, the administration is also seeking to use the program to increase resiliency when it comes to climate change, as well as make bridges safer for cyclists and pedestrians.Across the country, the program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 highway bridges, and will be allocated to each state according to a needs-based formula -- though the choice of which projects are undertaken are left up to the states.Meanwhile, you the American Road and Transportation Builders Association maintains a list of the most structurally deficient bridges in each state. To see the list for your community, click one of the links below: