Biden expected to announce $500M for Philadelphia water upgrades, lead service removal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After traveling to Baltimore and New York City this week, President Joe Biden will continue his infrastructure push in Philadelphia on Friday with a stop at the Belmont Water Treatment Plant where he will announce $500 million for water upgrades and lead service removal.

"At the event, the president will announce that Philadelphia will receive $160 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help upgrade water facilities and replace up to 20 miles of lead service lines," according to a White House official. "The president will announce a $340 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation (WIFIA) loan from EPA for Philadelphia to upgrade its water system."

Funding is coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, American Rescue Plan and annual appropriations, according to the official.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be there as well, and they will be joined by EPA Administrator Michael Regan, Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator John Fetterman, Senator Bob Casey, Congressman Dwight Evans, and Mayor Jim Kenney.