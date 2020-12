HADDON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Inspira Health has announced that it is temporarily closing five of its urgent care centers in South Jersey.The facilities are being closed to allow staff to work in area hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge across the region.The following locations will be closed until further notice: Woolwich, Glassboro, Mantua, Somerdale, and Haddon Township.Officials tell Action News six Inspira Urgent Care centers will remain open.