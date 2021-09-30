art of aging

Local interior designer helping update homes to make them beautiful, safe for senior citizens

Arlene Bobb says she finds that clients want to stay in their homes as they age.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local interior designer helping make homes safe for senior citizens

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Interior designer Arlene Bobb says a home should reflect the owner's personality and she encourages her clients to take risks with design. She added an accent wall in the dining room of her own home in Bala Cynwyd, PA to bring life and color to the space.

Bobb says she works to show clients "things they hadn't thought of," while also satisfying their needs and dreams. But she also fulfilled her passion and took a risk.

After teaching and raising kids, she embarked on a second career by starting Arlene Bobb Interior Design with much success.

"I started my business in 1998," said Bobb. "I went to Moore College of Art."

There, she learned interior design, but she also studied art at the Barnes Foundation. She works primarily in Philadelphia and on the Main Line and has won awards for her residential designs.

"I do all the design work," explained Bobb. "We look at different suggestions."

She says clients get to see many samples to help them decide on everything from lighting, to different fabrics for furniture and window treatments.

"Then we go to color palettes," she said. Bobb says her goal is "to make them feel good about their space."

And now, Bobb can also make a client's home safer. During the pandemic, she became a Certified Living in Place Professional.

"We don't want to ever have a mat in a bathroom," she said. "This is a trip hazard."

She says she finds that clients want to stay in their homes as they age. "Some of the things are really important to do so that that can happen," says Bobb.

She recommends older clients install grab bars and curbless showers so they don't have a step to manage to get into the shower. This is helpful for people with limited mobility or for someone in a wheelchair.

Bobb says these adjustments need to be addressed for older clients, so they won't fall in their homes. And she says now it's very doable since the design world has recognized this need and is creating these necessary details to look beautiful and add to the design of a room.

She says her greatest reward is making her clients happy.

"I really enjoyed expanding my business to help clients that really need these features," said Bobb. "To make sure that they're safe."

For more information about Arlene Bobb Interior Design, visit: https://arlenebobbinteriordesign.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenbala cynwydhome improvementart of aging
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART OF AGING
Horticultural enthusiast runs unique plant shop in Berks County
Longtime physician dedicates herself to connecting Latino communities
Chester Co. store celebrates all things mushroom
Chester Co. tree trimmer turning wood into unique home decor pieces
TOP STORIES
Senate approves measure to avert government shutdown
New COVID bill proposed for US air travel ahead of holidays
Philly's plastic bag ban takes effect Friday, Wawa offers replacement
Brian Laundrie bought new phone after Gabby Petito disappearance
LA Clippers video assistant from South Jersey killed in crash
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can
LeSean McCoy to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle
Show More
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Vineland Public Schools closes buildings on Thursday
CHOP reporting increase in kids being admitted due to several viruses
Police: Girl, 13, shot while in car with father; gunman sought
Video captures violent carjacking involving woman; 2 suspects wanted
More TOP STORIES News